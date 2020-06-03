Newcastle United fans react to reports that Sunderland will not offer refunds for games played behind-closed-doors

Newcastle United fans have taken to Twitter to react after their bitter rivals Sunderland announced that they will not be offering refunds to fans for games played behind-closed-doors this season.

The Black Cats are currently seventh in the League One table with nine games remaining, and finishing in top-six should the campaign resume is their only hope of returning to the Championship.

Sunderland have three home games left, but it will take place in an empty Stadium of Light if the season gets completed.

While they previously announced that season ticket holders would be refunded for the three games they will miss should the campaign be curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic, that won’t happen should the games go ahead, and only streaming pass to watch the games online will be handed out instead.

The decision has angered Sunderland fans, and their Newcastle counterparts have compared their ownership with theirs given how Mike Ashley treats the St. James’ Park outfit faithful.

Here is how some Magpies fans reacted to the reports:

Has Ashley bought Sunderland? — Mike.🇬🇧 A free UK. (@MicknDenise1978) June 3, 2020

Football in the NE is so grim at the minute. — Tampers (@Tampers86) June 3, 2020

So much the "The Don" now then. Him & Ashley from the same pod. — Scotty ⚫⚪NUFC⚫⚪ (@ScottyT9804) June 3, 2020

Proof Mike Ashley has taken over as Sunderland owner. — nufc_seb (@nufc_seb) June 3, 2020

How’s that even allowed — Mr Michael (@MichaelMidd90) June 3, 2020

Awww Man, those 12 people will be gutted…! — Tony Slater * 🏴🏳️ (@SlaterTony) June 3, 2020

They normally play behind closed doors anyway — Stephen (@stephen241288) June 3, 2020

The battle for worst owners in the north east intensifies @Ian_Seymour93 — Kris Johnson (@cheeks8699) June 3, 2020

While most English Premier League sides have said they will refund or credit season ticket holders for behind-closed-doors games taking place soon, Newcastle are yet to announce plans to their fans, and it remains to be seen what will happen with the £300 million takeover saga complicating things.