Newcastle United fans react to report that Matty Longstaff is likely to join Udinese

Alani Adefunmiloye
A lot of Newcastle United fans have been left fuming at reports that academy graduate Matty Longstaff is likely to join Udinese on a free after the Serie A outfit offered him double what the Magpies are offering.

According to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie, the Italians are ready to pay the 20-year-old £30,000-a-week, more than 30 times the £850-a-week development player contract he is currently on.

Matty was in Italy prior to the lockdown and talks were held with Udinese over a five-year deal.

Newcastle haven’t been able to continue talks with the midfielder as the takeover saga has seen negotiations reach a dead end.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund are hoping to get a £300 million takeover the line, but the Premier League’s owners’ and directors’ test continue to delay things.

Matty is very likely to move on in the coming weeks, and that has seen some Newcastle fans react to Downie’s update thus on Twitter:

The England under-20 international made his first-team debut for the Magpies last August against Leicester City in the EFL Cup, and he quickly caught the attention of the fans after scoring the winner on his Premier League debut against Manchester United two months later.

He also scored the opener in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford – a 4-1 defeat – and has since made nine appearances.