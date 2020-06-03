Newcastle United fans react to report that Matty Longstaff is likely to join Udinese

A lot of Newcastle United fans have been left fuming at reports that academy graduate Matty Longstaff is likely to join Udinese on a free after the Serie A outfit offered him double what the Magpies are offering.

According to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie, the Italians are ready to pay the 20-year-old £30,000-a-week, more than 30 times the £850-a-week development player contract he is currently on.

Matty Longstaff has been offered £30,000-a-week to sign for Serie A side Udinese. The midfielder flew out to Italy before lockdown, where held talks over a 5-year-deal. Longstaff wants to stay at Newcastle but Udinese’s offer is more than double that of Newcastle’s #NUFC — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) June 2, 2020

Matty was in Italy prior to the lockdown and talks were held with Udinese over a five-year deal.

Newcastle haven’t been able to continue talks with the midfielder as the takeover saga has seen negotiations reach a dead end.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund are hoping to get a £300 million takeover the line, but the Premier League’s owners’ and directors’ test continue to delay things.

Matty is very likely to move on in the coming weeks, and that has seen some Newcastle fans react to Downie’s update thus on Twitter:

Disgraceful from @nufc allowing the brightest young talent to leave our club — Chris Cossey (@Cosseycj) June 2, 2020

It would be crazy to let him leave — Davey G (@daveyontheg) June 2, 2020

@NUFCThreatLevel Ridiculous and another legacy of this takeover taking so long. He’s a very good young player who should be kept at his home town club. — G:Potz (@GazPottsy) June 2, 2020

The @premierleague need to get a move on with the takeover. We currently have a club in limbo. No comms with fans re tickets already paid up for games this season, & already paying for next. Potentially letting one of our brightest prospects in years leave. A decision is needed. — Micky (@MickyK79) June 2, 2020

Can we sue the premier league for dithering over the takeover? This is getting silly now the club is totally hamstrung with rudderless leadership. Piss poor — Nufc42 (@nufc42) June 2, 2020

I don’t understand if there’s a takeover why are players having the opportunity to leave, what happens if the Saudi’s want him to stay… who am I kidding there’s no take over and no hope. — JP (@JamesP1992) June 2, 2020

The England under-20 international made his first-team debut for the Magpies last August against Leicester City in the EFL Cup, and he quickly caught the attention of the fans after scoring the winner on his Premier League debut against Manchester United two months later.

He also scored the opener in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford – a 4-1 defeat – and has since made nine appearances.