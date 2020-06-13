Newcastle United fans react to report that government cannot influence Premier League investigation into Saudi takeover

Alani Adefunmiloye
According to The Times, while the British government has made supportive noises about the £300 million bid of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund to buy Newcastle United, it has insisted that it cannot be involved in the Premier League’s vetting process of the takeover in a leaked letter.

A campaign group, just like Amnesty International and beIN Sports, has called for the Magpies takeover bid by the Saudis to be rejected, and that has prompted the government to react thus:


“There is no government role in this [Premier League] process. The UK government supports Saudi Arabia’s continued diversification efforts under its Vision 2030 strategy.

“Saudi Arabia’s investments through its PIF form part of these efforts. The PIF invests in many sectors internationally, with their potential stake in the ownership of Newcastle United FC part of this wider investment.”

The letter from the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport has got Newcastle fans excited as it clearly states that the UK government supports the PIF’s efforts to boost their economy.

While it won’t interfere, the government definitely would love to see the Magpies takeover go through for so many reasons, and here is how some of the St. James’ Park faithful have reacted to the leaked letter on Twitter:

World Trade Organization has ruled that Saudi is behind beoutQ – a pirate satellite station that illegally broadcasts Premier League matches that rightfully belong to beIN Sports – and their report is due to be made public in a fortnight.

It’s believed that the Premier League will make a decision on whether the would-be Newcastle owners have passed their Owners’ and Directors’ Test afterwards, and it will be interesting to see how it goes following more than 10 weeks of talks.