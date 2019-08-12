Newcastle United fans react to Rafa Benitez’s message to Steve Bruce and the players

Newcastle United kicked off their new Premier League campaign with a 1-0 loss to Arsenal on Sunday.
Manager Steve Bruce’s side weren’t particularly poor and might have secured a draw had summer arrival Jetro Willems reacted faster during the build-up to the Gunners goal.
French winger Allan Saint-Maximin showed flashes of what he is capable of doing after coming on for his debut, and the former Nice man could prove crucial to Newcastle’s survival plans this season.
Brazilian striker Joelinton didn’t get the required services he would have hoped for in the opposition’s box, but his link-up play was great, and Bruce will hope he hits the ground running as soon as possible.
Erstwhile Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez, currently with Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang, will definitely be keeping an eye on the Saint James’ Park outfit this term.
He sent this classy message to Bruce, the players and the fans just hours before the game against Arsenal:
“At the start of the Premier League season, I would like to wish Steve Bruce, all the players and the fans good luck.”
Here is how some Newcastle fans reacted to the Spaniard’s gesture on Twitter:
Absolute legend 👊🏻
— Simon Bell (@SimonBe34274641) August 11, 2019
Classy man. Unlike our owner
— Emma (@emmazz2015) August 11, 2019
We love you, come home one day 🙏
— Dean Craze (@toonlad9) August 11, 2019
Thanks Rafa, you are a class act. Have a great season yourself as well, good luck.
— Simon (@LittleHenryD) August 11, 2019
Such a classy man 👍🏻
— Tom Stevens (@tomstevensnufc) August 11, 2019
Ah Rafa you’re amazing. Thinking of us even though Ashley treat you terrible. We all miss you sooo much 💓
— theclarabella (@the_clara_bella) August 11, 2019
Pure class from you senor as usual ⬛️⬜️
— David Campbell-Molloy (@DCM_1983) August 11, 2019
Same to you Rafa. All the best Gaffer 👋
— Alex Maxwell (@MaxwellA98) August 11, 2019
Best of luck in China Rafa. Thanks for all you did and tried to do. 👍
— NEIL MURRELL (@murrelly) August 11, 2019
While a lot of fans are still mad at owner Mike Ashley for how he treated Benitez, and at Bruce for taking charge having once managed Sunderland, there was a commendable turn out as SJP against the Gunners.
Newcastle have a lot to prove this season, and it will be interesting to see how they fare after the changes that took place over the summer.