Blog Teams Newcastle United Newcastle United fans react to Rafa Benitez’s message to Steve Bruce and the players

Newcastle United fans react to Rafa Benitez’s message to Steve Bruce and the players

12 August, 2019 Arsenal, English Premier League, General Football News, Newcastle United, Site News

Newcastle United kicked off their new Premier League campaign with a 1-0 loss to Arsenal on Sunday.

Manager Steve Bruce’s side weren’t particularly poor and might have secured a draw had summer arrival Jetro Willems reacted faster during the build-up to the Gunners goal.

French winger Allan Saint-Maximin showed flashes of what he is capable of doing after coming on for his debut, and the former Nice man could prove crucial to Newcastle’s survival plans this season.

Brazilian striker Joelinton didn’t get the required services he would have hoped for in the opposition’s box, but his link-up play was great, and Bruce will hope he hits the ground running as soon as possible.

Erstwhile Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez, currently with Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang, will definitely be keeping an eye on the Saint James’ Park outfit this term.

He sent this classy message to Bruce, the players and the fans just hours before the game against Arsenal:

“At the start of the Premier League season, I would like to wish Steve Bruce, all the players and the fans good luck.”

Here is how some Newcastle fans reacted to the Spaniard’s gesture on Twitter:

While a lot of fans are still mad at owner Mike Ashley for how he treated Benitez, and at Bruce for taking charge having once managed Sunderland, there was a commendable turn out as SJP against the Gunners.

Newcastle have a lot to prove this season, and it will be interesting to see how they fare after the changes that took place over the summer.

Report: Everton turned down chance to sign Lyon star Memphis Depay this summer

About The Author

Alani Adefunmiloye

Football addict!!! Follow me on Twitter: @adefunmiloye