Newcastle United fans react to manager Steve Bruce’s claims that Sean Longstaff won’t be sold this summer

Manchester United want to sign Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff this summer as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to boost his squad with homegrown talents.
However, the Magpies aren’t keen to let him go and have since slapped a £50 million asking price on his head to shoo off suitors.
Newcastle boss Steve Bruce has the England youth international in his plans for next season and has now claimed he is very confident that selling him won’t happen as the club don’t want to flog their best young players.
A lot of the club’s fans don’t believe him, though, especially given owner Mike Ashley’s history of cashing in on their best talents.
Former Newcastle boss Alan Pardew was confident in 2011 that England international striker Andy Carroll won’t be sold to Liverpool despite the strong links, only for him to move to Anfield on transfer deadline day.
Fans fear history could be about to repeat itself with the Old Trafford outfit links with Longstaff refusing to go away, and here is how some of them reacted to Bruce’s statement on Twitter:
I'll hold him to that
— Billy Buff (@BillyBufter) July 25, 2019
Been here before!!!
— Paul Rushton (@wurkeyticket) July 25, 2019
— Cameron Caris (@Scrapsterelly) July 24, 2019
Let's see how well this ages in a couple of weeks..
— Steven Jones (@StevenJones39) July 24, 2019
Read Alan Pardew re Andy Carroll.
— Stuart (@swrain79) July 24, 2019
Selling our best young players is Ashley’s blueprint!
— Sonny Brar (@sonny_brar) July 24, 2019
— Graeme Harrison (@graeme_harrison) July 24, 2019
100% he’s going to Man United now.
— Tom Jenkins (@jenkinho7) July 25, 2019
So basically he’s definitely getting sold then 👍
— mike stringer (@skindog83) July 24, 2019
I doubt Bruce is in a position to make guarantees like that. If the price is right, the hand will be forced. I don't think it will happen in this window though.
— Andrew McVittie (@Andrew_McVittie) July 24, 2019
Ask Andy Carroll if it's possible to stay on desire alone
— TheGeordieWhisperer (@Number9NUFC) July 24, 2019
The academy graduate featured just briefly for the Magpies last term due to an injury, and he is bound to attract more suitors going forward should he continue to impress.
Should Newcastle manage to hold on to him this summer and he performs brilliantly well next term, it will be interesting to see if they can still keep him going forward.