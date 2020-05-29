Newcastle United fans react to Joelinton’s comments on his goal drought

Newcastle United striker Joelinton has scored just three goals since arriving at St. James’ Park as a club-record signing from Hoffenheim last summer.

The Magpies splashed £40 million on the Brazilian, and he opened his scoring in his third Premier League game – against Tottenham Hotspur in August.

Joelinton hasn’t scored a league goal since then, with his other two goals coming in the FA Cup against Rochdale and Oxford United.

He has assisted three other goals in his 34 appearances for Newcastle thus far, but much more is expected from him, and the 23-year-old has vowed not to be affected by his goal drought, promising to improve on his form going forward.

“I think that for any striker, going a while without scoring is bad. It leaves us with great anxiety. But I think it’s the beginning of my journey in English football and I’m not used to being shaken by a bad moment,” Joelinton told Goal Brazil (via Chronicle)

“I seek strength to train, improve and return to the games to score goals and help Newcastle win games. We always have to improve, seek evolution.

“It’s a league with great teams and excellent players and coaches, so the level is very high. I know that I’m prepared for this and I train every day to get better and be ready for the games I play.”

Newcastle fans have reacted to Joelinton’s comments, with a lot of them confident that he can deliver playing in the right system.

Here is how they reacted on Twitter:

Spoken like a champion — Ian Stainthorp (@ticktoxick) May 29, 2020

Wasn’t his fault we brought him for £40 million i for one will support any #NUFC player with my 100% backing, I’ve never booed our own players and won’t start now , if a player is happy to be here then I’m happy to have them 👍🏻 — newcastle kerr (@jokerrnewcastle) May 29, 2020

I still have hopes for him, he has the technical ability, strength and pace to succeed in a more expansive team and not as a #9 — Pete (@GallowgatePete) May 29, 2020

Let’s hope he has benefitted from the break and he even may benefit from the lack of a big crowd during coming weeks — Paul G (@Garf0412) May 29, 2020

I've been saying since beginning of the season hes a Perez replacement, we still haven't got that number 9 yet! Huge pressure on young shoulders! He will come good with the right players and right system — Ross Fellows (@RossFellows2) May 29, 2020

We've been too blessed with quality strikers like Ferdinand, Shearer, Ba, Cisse, Remy etc, & our expectations as fans can weigh a few tonnes on a young player's shoulders before they even walk out on the pitch. With a better manager when the takeover happens, he'll come good — Alan Khaw (@alankhaw) May 29, 2020

Under a different manger and tactics we just might see the best of him !! — stuart robson (@stuart_robson) May 29, 2020

Go on son! Bounce back and prove everybody wrong – there’s nothing I’d like to see more! — Derek Y Williamson (@Toon_Soul_Del) May 29, 2020

Give him Pochetino and he will come good — Sam Walsh (@sam_w_182) May 29, 2020

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce has played with a lone-striker system all campaign, and Joelinton has struggled as he largely played in either a two or three-man striking system under former Hoffenheim manager Julian Nagelsmann last season.

With the club very likely to have new owners in Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund very soon, the Brazilian’s future at SJP could be thrown into doubt come summer, with the would-be owners expected to bring a proven striker after their £300 million takeover goes ahead.

It remains to be seen how the Newcastle squad will look like when the 2020-21 season starts, and it will be interesting to see if Joelinton will be part of it.