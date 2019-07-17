Blog Teams Newcastle United Newcastle United fans react to Achraf Lazaar’s performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers

Newcastle United were handed a 4-0 defeat by Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League Asia Trophy few hours after Steve Bruce was confirmed as head coach on Wednesday.

The Magpies went 3-0 down in the first-half, before a late own-goal in the second-half condemned them to a heavy loss.

While Wolves named a very strong side, Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Ritchie and Jonjo Shelvey were the only first-team regulars that started for Newcastle, with the likes of Achraf Lazaar, Karl Darlow and Jack Colback playing their first game for the club in a long while.

The Toons were outplayed by Nuno Espirito Santo’s side, and Bruce has been reminded of the huge task ahea.

The current squad clearly and badly needs some quality additions before the summer transfer window shuts.

A lot of the players given the chance to impress and make a statement couldn’t, with Lazaar particularly struggling.

The Moroccan left-back was at fault for some of the goals and showed exactly why former manager Rafa Benitez excluded him from his plans.

The 27-year-old spent the second-half of last season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday under Bruce, playing four Championship games.

Lazaar is hoping to finally get a chance at Newcastle, but he might not be getting any judging by his display against Wolves, and here is how some Toon Army reacted to his horror show on Twitter:

