Newcastle United fans react to Achraf Lazaar’s performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers

Newcastle United were handed a 4-0 defeat by Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League Asia Trophy few hours after Steve Bruce was confirmed as head coach on Wednesday.
The Magpies went 3-0 down in the first-half, before a late own-goal in the second-half condemned them to a heavy loss.
While Wolves named a very strong side, Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Ritchie and Jonjo Shelvey were the only first-team regulars that started for Newcastle, with the likes of Achraf Lazaar, Karl Darlow and Jack Colback playing their first game for the club in a long while.
The Toons were outplayed by Nuno Espirito Santo’s side, and Bruce has been reminded of the huge task ahea.
The current squad clearly and badly needs some quality additions before the summer transfer window shuts.
A lot of the players given the chance to impress and make a statement couldn’t, with Lazaar particularly struggling.
The Moroccan left-back was at fault for some of the goals and showed exactly why former manager Rafa Benitez excluded him from his plans.
The 27-year-old spent the second-half of last season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday under Bruce, playing four Championship games.
Lazaar is hoping to finally get a chance at Newcastle, but he might not be getting any judging by his display against Wolves, and here is how some Toon Army reacted to his horror show on Twitter:
A gentle reminder that Steve Bruce rates Achraf Lazaar.
— 𝕋𝕙𝕖𝕄𝕒𝕔𝕜𝕖𝕞𝕊𝕝𝕒𝕪𝕖𝕣 (@TheMackemSlayer) July 17, 2019
Does Lazaar know that he's supposed to defend? #nufc
— Sanjay (@nufcsanjay) July 17, 2019
Lazaar is terrible. Darlow hasn't mad a save. Colback has tried to take the ball from his own teammate multiple times. No physical presence up top. Disorganization across the back 4. It's gonna be a tough year if this keeps up. #NUFC #PLAsiaTrophy
— David Haeberle (@DWHoPSU) July 17, 2019
Clark sterry and lazaar awful so far. Lazaars performance one of the worst I can remember. Pains me to say but Colback has done well
— The Looney Toon (@The_Looney_Toon) July 17, 2019
Can see why Lazaar hasn’t kicked a ball for us in years. ATROCIOUS. Out of position all the time. At fault for 2nd and 3rd goal. Woeful. Needs to be hooked immediately
— The Looney Toon (@The_Looney_Toon) July 17, 2019
Poor tracking back from Lazaar. Not defending well at all and awareness has to be better from Hayden. Pre season or not putrid football right now.
— EJ (@Michael_EJones) July 17, 2019
Lazaar is terrible #NUFC
— max (@SimplyAlmiron) July 17, 2019
And that's why lazaar was in championship last Yr #nufc
— Joe (@Joenufc1987) July 17, 2019
He’s been poor all game
— Will Thurkettle (@thurkettlewill) July 17, 2019
Bruce confirmed, Lazaar starts 🤔🤔
— Darren Gilfoyle ⚽️ (@darrengilfoyle) July 17, 2019