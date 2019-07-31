Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce says Martin Dubravka isn’t leaving the club

Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has been linked with a summer exit since manager Rafa Benitez left the Tyneside club.
Aston Villa, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, AS Monaco and FC Porto have all been linked with the Slovakia international, and there has been a late interest from French giants Paris Saint-Germain.
Dubravka is yet to feature for Newcastle since Benitez left and Steve Bruce became boss, sitting out of the games against Wolverhampton Wanderers, West Ham United, Preston North End and Hibernian.
The Magpies play St-Étienne in their last pre-season game on Saturday before their Premier League opener against Arsenal, and Bruce has claimed Dubravka will be in goal for the game, discarding the exit rumours.
“Dubravka is fine. He’s at home. It was always our aim to give the two other lads 90 minutes. Martin will be in goal on Saturday,” the Newcastle head coach told Chronicles.
“He is our number one goalkeeper and will remain so. The stuff that’s circulating about him is not true.
“I’m delighted that we have Dubravka. There’s nothing sinister going on at all.”
Since arriving at the Saint James’ Park from Sparta Prague on deadline day in January 2018, the goalkeeper has established himself as one of Newcastle’s most important players and has been crucial to their Premier League survival in each of the last two seasons.
Bruce can’t afford to lose such a quality player, and it remains to be seen if owner Mike Ashley will sanction a sale for the Slovakian who cost the side just £4 million.
With just nine days left in the transfer window, Newcastle should be tying up incoming deals and not panicking about seeing one of their stars walk away.