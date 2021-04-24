Newcastle looking to sign Joe Willock permanently

Newcastle United are interested in signing the Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock.

According to The Telegraph, Steve Bruce has been hugely impressed with the 21-year-old’s contribution since joining the Magpies on loan in January and he is keen to sign the player at the end of this season.

Bruce has confirmed that Willock has a big future ahead of him and Newcastle will speak with the Gunners at the end of the season.

SL View: Ideal signing for Steve Bruce’ midfield

The 21-year-old has scored vital goals for the Magpies in recent weeks, especially against Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United. His goals earned Newcastle four points in their last two games and it could prove to be priceless in their battle for survival.

Willock has added a new dimension to the Newcastle midfield ever since his arrival. He has added pace, athleticism and technical quality to Bruce’s team. The youngster’s ability to time his late runs into the box has allowed him to chip in with goals as well.

It will be interesting to see if all the parties can agree on a summer transfer now.

Newcastle value the player at £20 million and that seems like a reasonable price to pay for someone with Willock’s talent. He could develop into a quality Premier League midfielder with experience and regular game time.

The report from Telegraph adds that Arsenal are open to selling the player this summer and it remains to be seen whether Mike Ashley is prepared to pay the asking price for the 21-year-old.

As far as the player is concerned, a permanent move to Newcastle could be ideal for him as well. He is highly rated by Bruce and he is likely to get regular game time at the club. Arsenal might not be able to provide him with the same opportunities.