Premier League Week 33 Fixtures: TV Schedule, Live Stream & EPL Table 2020/21

The 2020/21 Premier League season continues apace this weekend, and there are some important fixtures taking place over the next four days.

The action gets underway on Friday evening as Arsenal go head-to-head with Everton at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners will be without Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for a game they have to win if they want to qualify for Europe via their league position.

Liverpool face an important home game against Newcastle United in the lunchtime kick-off on Saturday.

The Reds head into the weekend two points adrift of Chelsea, and a win here would crank up the pressure on the Blues.

Thomas Tuchel’s side feature in the second game of the day as they travel to face fifth-placed West Ham United.

Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva are expected to return to the starting XI following Chelsea’s dismal midweek draw with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Sheffield United versus Brighton completes the Saturday line-up.

There are three games on Sunday, with the clash between Leeds United and Manchester United at Elland Road the pick of the bunch.

The Red Devils are unbeaten on the road this season and will fancy their chances of maintaining that record this weekend.

Top four hopefuls Leicester City are in action on Monday evening at home to Crystal Palace.

Week 33 EPL Fixtures

Friday, April 23

Arsenal vs Everton – Sky Sports

Saturday, April 24

Liverpool vs Newcastle United – BT Sport

West Ham United vs Chelsea – Sky Sports

Sheffield United vs Brighton & Hove Albion – Sky Sports

Sunday, April 25

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley – BBC Sport

Leeds United vs Manchester United – Sky Sports

Aston Villa vs West Bromwich Albion – BT Sport

Monday, April 26

Leicester City vs Crystal Palace – Sky Sports

Premier League Table

Click here for the full Premier League table and recent form guide.

Live Stream Information

All of this weekend’s Premier League fixtures will be available to watch online. Please click here to view our dedicated live streaming page.