Newcastle defender Fabian Schär takes to Twitter to express delight after Tottenham victory

Newcastle United stunned Tottenham Hotspur away from home against all odds yesterday to pick up their first points of the new Premier League campaign.
Brazilian striker Joelinton bagged the only goal of the game and it was enough to earn Steve Bruce’s side much-needed victory.
Newcastle had to do a lot of defending, though, and they were resilient with it, putting in an impressive shift.
Tottenham had 80% ball possession, but they couldn’t break down the visitors’ solid backline despite their best efforts.
Despite registering 17 shots, only two of Spurs’ attempts found the target, and the Magpies proved more clinical in front of goal, hitting the target thrice from eight attempts.
It was a hard-fought victory for Newcastle, and this picture from Fabian Schär’s official Twitter handle sums up what it meant for the visiting players:
This shows everything about yesterday!!! Massiv win away from home⚫️⚪️!!! Thanks for amazing support again!! #nufc pic.twitter.com/WsXFnsU28r
— Fabian Lukas Schär (@fabianschaer) August 26, 2019
The Toons kicked off the campaign with defeats to Arsenal and Norwich City, and not many gave them a chance against Tottenham, especially away from home.
However, the players put in a very disciplined performance, and Bruce will hope for more of it going forward this season.
Newcastle host Leicester City in the only all-EPL League Cup clash on Wednesday before Watford visit at the weekend ahead of the international break, and fans will be hoping they can get impressive results in both games.
It will be intriguing to see if the Spurs win was a one-off or something they can build on.