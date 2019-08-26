Mauricio Pochettino comments on Tottenham Hotspur’s squad

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has told Football London that his squad has never been more unsettled since he took charge six years ago.
Spurs lost their first game of the 2019-20 season on Sunday after they were beaten 1-0 at home by Newcastle United in the Premier League.
The north London side were very poor during the game and Pochettino’s team selection has come under scrutiny after the match.
With the European transfer window still open, Spurs could still lose some of their key players this summer. And with constant rumours going on around some of the player’s future, Pochettino feels that his squad has been unsettled.
The Argentine said to Football London: “I think this is my sixth season and the most unsettled group we are working with. That is why we are relaxed and calm. Some situations we cannot fix. Nothing to say about that, situations that are going on in the squad. Still we need to wait.
“That is the circumstances after playing the Champions League on June 1, we knew that some situations like this would happen but for us and the club it’s difficult to handle. What can we do? We can only wait.”
Jan Vertonghen and Cristian Eriksen were left out of the starting line-up by Spurs. Eriksen, who was so influential from the bench against Aston Villa in the opening match, is facing an uncertain future at the club as he is being reportedly targeted by Real Madrid.
Both the players are yet to sign contracts at Spurs, while there is no certainty that Toby Alderweireld will stick around after the end of the season.