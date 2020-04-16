Blog Teams West Ham Marko Arnautovic sends come-and-get-me-plea to West Ham United

Former West Ham United striker Marko Arnautovic appears to have sent a come-and-get-me-plea to the club on Instagram last night.

The Austrian submitted two transfer requests before finally leaving for Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG last summer for £23 million after the Hammers had knocked back a £45 million bid for him in January.

The 30-year-old was bent on leaving the London Stadium outfit despite signing a four-year deal worth £120,000-per-week six months earlier, and the club granted his wishes.

Arnautovic has since scored 10 goals in 16 appearances for SIPG but appears to be missing English top-flight following his recent comments.

He commented thus during Arthur Masuaku’s live session on Instagram: “Tell them that West Ham need me, I come bro, no worries.”

While his nature of departure didn’t sit well with the fans, some appear willing to have him back given his quality in front of goal, and here is how they reacted to his message on Twitter:

West Ham replaced Arnautovic with Sebastian Haller, but the Frenchman hasn’t particularly impressed in front of goal and that has led to their relegation struggles.

The Austrian kept the Hammers up last term with the 10 goals and four assists he registered.

He scored 22 goals and assisted 10 others in 65 games for the side over the course of the two seasons he spent there, and boss David Moyes seemed capable of getting the best out of him during his first stint in charge.

