Mark Clattenburg says Jonjo Shelvey should have seen red for poor challenge on Paul Pogba

Newcastle United succumbed to two second-half goals at the hands of Manchester United at Saint James Park on Wednesday night.
The result further dealt a blow on their survival chances as they slipped down to 15th in the table and are now two points above the relegation zone.
One of the game’s talking points was Jonjo Shelvey horror tackle on Paul Pogba, which referee Andre Marriner didn’t punish.
Former EPL ref Mark Clattenburg, however, believes the Newcastle midfielder should have been sent off immediately, and his United counterpart should also have been punished for retributing later in the game.
“It was a very poor challenge from Jonjo Shelvey which could have caused severe injury to Paul Pogba” Clattenburg wrote in his Sportsmail column.
“Shelvey catches Pogba on the back of the knee with his studs showing with very little chance of playing the ball and clearly endangered the safety of his opponent. Andre Marriner, who failed to recognise the severity of the challenge, has had a busy Christmas period.
“Fatigue of all the travelling and matches may have contributed in his failure to spot that this is a red card challenge. Pogba knows how bad the challenge was and goes in to gain some retribution later in the match on Shelvey, which failed to even get a yellow card.”
Great win to start 2019 🙌🏾⭐…caption this …🤣@ManUtd #mufc pic.twitter.com/lI0XdfDYAH
— Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) January 2, 2019
With Marriner failing to react to the incidence, it remains to be seen if there will be any retrospective action from the F.A.
Shelvey’s tackle surely deserved punishment, and Newcastle will only hope he escapes as they can’t afford to miss his services at such a crucial time.