Marcelo Bielsa speaks about the impact of Raphinha since he joined Leeds United

Leeds United lost 1-0 at the hands of Aston Villa on Saturday, suffering their 13th Premier League defeat of the campaign.

Having picked up 35 points from 26 league games, the Elland Road have done fairly well this term and will look to improve next season and going forward.





Leeds are looking at up to five new recruits in the summer transfer window, and they will be hoping to land players that can hit the ground running like Raphinha has done.

The Brazilian joined the Whites from Rennes for £17 million last summer, and he has scored five goals and assisted another five in 21 Premier League games thus far.

Raphinha is already attracting the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United barely six months since he moved to England, and more suitors from Europe are expected to emerge in the coming months.

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa is in awe of the Brazilian’s talents, and the Argentine has revealed how important Raphinha is to the team.

🗣”I wish all the players were like this because the spectators fall in love with these players” Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has spoken about the impact new signing Raphinha has had at the club this season pic.twitter.com/SqFbLld0YK — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 27, 2021

The 24-year-old’s direct style of play and energy is too much to handle for Premier League defenders, and he was a constant nuisance against Southampton during the week.

Raphinha’s spontaneity and creativity have continued to impress Bielsa, and his pace and tricks will serve Leeds well moving forward.

Any manager would love to have 10 Raphinhas in thier starting XI, but players of that calibre are hard to come by, and Bielsa will be more than keen to hold on to this one as long as he remains in the Elland Road dugout.

