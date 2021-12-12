Leeds United news: Whites want to sign Khayon Edwards

Leeds United are interested in signing Khayon Edwards who is currently on the books of Arsenal, according to reports.

The 18-year-old has been in impressive form this season and has scored nine goals in 12 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners’ youth team.

He is yet to earn his professional debut but has trained with manager Mikel Arteta’s senior side.

The talented teenager is currently in the final year of his scholarship deal but the London side have been unable to agree new terms with him so far.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal have made several offers to tie him down to a new contract but they haven’t been successful so far.

Several clubs in England and abroad have been linked with an interest in the 18-year-old, including Leeds United.

The West Yorkshire side face competition from Chelsea, Southampton, Brighton and Newcastle for the signature of the talented striker.

Edwards is a highly talented player who is capable of shining at Elland Road. He has already scored 16 goals for Arsenal’s youth team.

However, the teenager is a player for the future and manager Marcelo Bielsa will likely not feature him in the first team if the Whites manage to secure his signature.

The striker will likely play for the youth team in the beginning and could then progress to the senior side if he continues to impress with his performances.