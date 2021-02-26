Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani offering solutions to Brexit transfer rules with multi-club ownership plans

The United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union means that players from the continent can no longer move freely into the country, dealing a blow to prospective transfers.

New entry requirements are now in place, and clubs now have to come up with solutions and find a way to sign players going forward.





Premier League clubs and others in the EFL are now restricted from signing under-18s players from abroad, and Leeds United and co. have to make do with their homegrown players in their academies.

Brexit transfer rules now affect how the Elland Road outfit do business in the transfer market, but owner Andrea Radrizzani has come up with a brilliant plan that would be of huge help to the Whites going forward.

According to The Athletic’s Phil Hay, the Leeds chairman wants to form a multi-club ownership model in Europe and Belgium and Portugal are seen as good investment markets.

The new points-based work permit system would make it challenging for low-profile targets to meet the visa requirements, with 15 points needed for them to move to England.

An appearance on a teamsheet of teams in Europe’s big five leagues is worth 12 points, pushing a potential transfer target close to the threshold of qualifying for a UK work permit.

In Belgium and Portugal, an appearance is worth 10 points, and should the Leeds chief buy a club there, the Peacocks could use the foreign teams aligned with them in a multi-club system to gather points and clear the way for players to move to England.

It could also be used as a way of recruiting and managing overseas under-18s, and it will be interesting to see whether Radrizzani will buy a club soon.

The Italian businessman has already been linked with the likes of Genoa, Valencia and Palermo, but nothing is yet to materialise.

A multi-club model is a way for Premier League teams to get around the Brexit transfer rules and Leeds have to exploit it if they are to land their desired transfer targets.

