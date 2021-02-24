Leeds United looking at up to five new recruits in the summer

Leeds United blew Southampton out of the water last night, scoring thrice in the second-half to record their 11th Premier League victory of the season.

The result moved the Elland Road outfit into the top-half of the table, and they are all but guaranteed another season in the top-flight after picking up 35 points with 13 games left.





Leeds are already preparing for next season and will be looking to make some additions to their squad in the summer.

Chairman Andrea Radrizzani wants the club to emerge from a “Championship skin” window after window, and according to The Athletic’s Phil Hay, the Whites are understood to be looking at up to five new recruits in the next transfer window.

Leeds want to move on to some extent from a small section of the squad who pulled them out of the Championship, and gradual changes are expected going forward.

Only four players were added to the first-team last summer as head coach Marcelo Bielsa retained the core of his squad from last season, but more additions are expected in the summer as the club look to establish themselves as contenders for Europe.

Veteran midfielder Pablo Hernandez is expected to leave at the end of his contract this summer, while the duo of Helder Costa and Tyler Roberts are also at the risk of being moved on given their struggles for consistency since promotion.