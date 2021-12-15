Leeds United news: Stuart Dallas apologises to fans after humiliating 7-0 defeat

Leeds United star Stuart Dallas has apologised to the fans after the Whites suffered a humiliating 7-0 defeat at Manchester City.

The Peacocks’ recent thrashing at the Etihad was their biggest Premier League loss.

The Citizens struck their first goal through Phil Foden before Jack Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne also earned their names on the scoresheet in the first half.

The home side didn’t take their foot off the gas after the interval as they smashed four more goals.

Riyad Mahrez found the back of the net early in the second half before De Bruyne added another soon. While John Stones and Nathan Ake also made contributions to make it a formidable scoreline.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa later called the defeat as the worst of his three-and-a-half year reign.

While Dallas apologised to the travelling fans on behalf of his team-mates.

“I’m devastated,” he said (as per the Mirror). “Not good enough from us. I can only apologise to the travelling fans who came and who paid their hard-earned money to come and watch us.

“There’s no getting away from it, Man City are a quality side, but we shouldn’t be coming here and getting beat seven. We have no excuses.

“Everybody on the pitch was experienced. They were individual mistakes that cost us. You can’t get away with that at this level, especially coming to a place like this.”

Leeds United haven’t been playing well this season.

They enjoyed a good 2020-21 season after earning promotion to the top-flight as they finished ninth in the league table.

However, the West Yorkshire side have been disappointing so far this campaign. They have won only three of their 17 matches in the Premier League and are currently 16th in the league standings.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side will have to improve their performances in the coming matches to survive in the top-flight.