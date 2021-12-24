Leeds United news: Whites linked with RB Salzburg star Brenden Aaronson

Leeds United are interested in signing Brenden Aaronson who is currently on the books of Red Bull Salzburg, according to reports.

The 21-year-old has been earning rave reviews in the Austrian Bundesliga this season. He has clocked up 16 league appearances this campaign for the Red Bulls, scoring a goal and creating five assists in the process.

The American footballer also started all six Champions League matches for the Austrian side who proceeded to the knockouts after finishing second in their group.

His performances have caught the attention of many clubs who are keen to secure his signature.

Leeds United are among these clubs who are seriously interested in bringing Brenden Aaronson to Elland Road, according to MLSsoccer.com.

The Whites face competition from Italian giants AC Milan and Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig.

With RB Salzburg set to play in the Champions League knockouts, it is said to be unlikely that they would allow Aaronson to leave the club in the January transfer window as he is one of their best players.

The 21-year-old joined the Red Bulls in the summer of last January in a deal worth around $6.5 million.

Since his arrival at the club, he has clocked up 51 appearances across all competitions, scoring 10 goals and creating 12 assists in the process (stats from Transfermarkt).

The attacking midfielder has also earned 15 caps for the US national team, with five goals to his name.