Marcelo Bielsa comments on Leeds United’s failure to convert chances

Leeds United have suffered a blow in the race for automatic promotion after suffering a 1-0 defeat against Wigan Athletic in the Championship at Elland Road on Saturday.
With West Brom winning 2-0 against Luton Town, the Whites have now slipped to second in the Championship table following their defeat.
It was once again the familiar story that unfolded as Leeds created loads of chances and yet poor finishing let them down.
The Whites had 76% of possession, attempted 18 shots during the game, and yet they couldn’t break Wigan’s defence. While Leeds fans on Twitter have criticised Patrick Bamford and other forwards strongly for failing to take their chances, Bielsa once again has taken the blame on himself.
“If we had the position we had and we create 15 chances, we know every match we play, we just play 45 minutes real because the match is stop, stop, stop. Before we play we know our match is going to last 40 minutes,” said Bielsa after the match, as quoted by Leeds Live.
“It’s not a claim because the opponent do that and they respect the rules and also the referee, but in 40 minutes we have 15 chances, in every match we have double or triple the chances of the opponent. We have the ball and the match lasts 40 minutes because if the match lasts 60 minutes and still 40 minutes maybe we have more chances to win.
“Also I try to be in the position of those listening to this argument: you as journalists and supporters receive this message. I imagine everyone is tired of the same things.”
However, the Argentine has vented his frustration in the post-match press conference. Even the great manager has struggled to solve the conundrum.
Leeds are playing an attractive brand of football under Bielsa, but this is a recurrent theme that has been going on for long.
Probably, Leeds should start two new signings – Ian Poveda and Jean-Kevin Augustin – from the next match, but Bielsa has made it clear that the latter is not yet ready to start under him.