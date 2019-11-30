Marcelo Bielsa comments on Leeds United striker Eddie Nketiah

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has admitted that he wants Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah to be at Elland Road next season as well.
The exciting young striker joined Leeds on a season-long loan deal from Arsenal in the summer transfer window.
The 20-year-old has impressed with his cameo appearances for the Whites, but he is yet to make a start in the Championship.
Nketiah has quickly become a fan-favourite at Elland Road and has produced some eye-catchy performances already. Bielsa has admitted to the Yorkshire Evening Post that he wants the highly-talented England Under-21 international striker at Elland Road next season as well.
Bielsa told The Yorkshire Evening Post about Nketiah: “I hope he will still be here and I hope he wants to stay with us. I think it’s important he solidifies his integration into Leeds and it would be good for that if he stays after January and one more year, so that he and Leeds are able to show the confidence we’re looking for in each other.
“That would be ideal to allow him to succeed at Leeds. It’s clear that we consider Nketiah to be a good player, we’re trying to make him feel that Leeds is the proper place for him to develop.
“Obviously we cannot compete with the top Premier League teams, but if Nketiah is a success here in Leeds, his next step is going to be the top Premier League clubs.”
Nketiah is a brilliant player and has a bright future ahead of him. However, he needs to play regularly. With Patrick Bamford playing so well upfront, Bielsa is forced to start with the former Chelsea striker instead of Nketiah.
At the same time, if Nketiah does not get enough playing time between now and the end of the season, Arsenal probably won’t be too generous to send him on loan again to Leeds, even if they secure promotion.
Leeds are one of the favourites for promotion this season, and the Whites are playing extremely well under the Argentine. Nketiah will get his chances to make an impact, no doubt.