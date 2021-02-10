Manchester United fans react after Scott McTominay’s winner vs West Ham

A selection of Manchester United fans praised the performance of Scott McTominay after he bagged the winning goal in the FA Cup fifth round tie against West Ham United.

The Red Devils commanded two-thirds of the possession over the entire cup tie at Old Trafford and it was a frustrating night with very few scoring chances.





McTominay came off the bench to replace Nemanja Matic in the 73rd minute of the game and he eventually made the difference in added extra-time.

The Scotland international has scored some valuable goals this term and found the back of the net in the 97th minute after a smart lay-off from Marcus Rashford in the box.

That proved the only goal of the entire contest and ensured that United reached the last eight of the competition for the seventh season in a row.

McTominay’s seventh goal of the campaign pleased a number of United fans and here are some of the reactions on Twitter.

Twitter reactions:

With 7 goals, McTominay joins Cavani & Martial as United *THIRD* highest goal scorer for #mufc this season. 7 goals from the pivot — incredible return! — ManUtdSense (@SensibleUtd) February 9, 2021

We're through, all that matters. Also, Scott McTominay is turning into such a quality player. He always had the physical attributes and gave his all for the cause but the quality in his passing and the goals hes adding to his game is top class!!! #Mufc — Rational Man Utd (@RationalUtd) February 9, 2021

Shoutout to Scott McTominay for never giving up, always working his ass off and for the passion he has for this club. We see you, and we appreciate you. Thank you, Scotty! 🔴 #mufc pic.twitter.com/3iDfJSRZ12 — Maren 🇳🇴 (@footballqueeen) February 9, 2021

We need to talk about Scott McTominay. He’s a player who gets constant undeserved criticism from a lot of this fan base yet he is improving season on season. He’s turning into an even more valuable player now by adding goals to his game too. One of our unsung heroes this season. — Jack (@UnitedHeaven_) February 9, 2021

McTominay excellent when he came on! he really drives United forward when he plays. & Brandon Williams also very good, love how the lad gets stuck in 👍🏻 #MUFC #GGMU #MUNWHU — 🇾🇪Dan HxC🐝 (@DanSmith667) February 9, 2021

The 24-year-old has generally operated in the defensive and central midfield roles this term, but has been given the license to push forward when United are on the attack.

McTominay played as a striker when he was graduating through the youth system and that has meant that he has a good eye for goal in the box.

His seven-goal tally sees him as the club’s joint third-highest goalscorer this season alongside Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial.

He has netted more times than the midfield quartet of Paul Pogba, Fred, Nemanja Matic and Donny van de Beek (five goals combined).

McTominay will most certainly make the starting XI when the Red Devils face West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Sunday.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com