Man City fans react to Riyad Mahrez’s sublime goal vs Everton

A section of Manchester City fans on Twitter reacted to the performance of Riyad Mahrez during the club’s 3-1 Premier League win over Everton at Goodison Park.

The Algeria international had recently gone through a rough patch and he managed only one goal and one assist from his 10 league appearances prior to facing the Toffees.


With the minor injury to Ilkay Gundogan, Mahrez got the chance to return to the starting line-up against Carlo Ancelotti’s side and he changed the complexion of the game in the second half.

The scores were level at 1-1 in the 63rd minute when the 29-year-old came up with a trademark curling strike from outside the box to beat Jordan Pickford at the far post.

Mahrez had been struggling in the final third of late but made amends with an excellent first-time shot which paved the way for the Cityzens’ 17th successive win in all competitions.

His showing caught the eye of some Cityzens fans and here are few reactions on Twitter.

Gundogan is likely to return to the mix for the weekend’s league clash against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium and Mahrez may drop to the bench.

Compared to the likes of Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden and Gabriel Jesus, he has not been at his best over an extended period of games.

Regardless of this, he will be hoping to impress with the playing time offered to boost his chances of starting against Borussia Monchengladbach next week.

The Cityzens travel to the Puskas Arena in Hungary for the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 tie against Monchengladbach on Wednesday.

