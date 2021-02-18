Man City fans react to Riyad Mahrez’s sublime goal vs Everton

A section of Manchester City fans on Twitter reacted to the performance of Riyad Mahrez during the club’s 3-1 Premier League win over Everton at Goodison Park.

The Algeria international had recently gone through a rough patch and he managed only one goal and one assist from his 10 league appearances prior to facing the Toffees.





With the minor injury to Ilkay Gundogan, Mahrez got the chance to return to the starting line-up against Carlo Ancelotti’s side and he changed the complexion of the game in the second half.

The scores were level at 1-1 in the 63rd minute when the 29-year-old came up with a trademark curling strike from outside the box to beat Jordan Pickford at the far post.

Mahrez had been struggling in the final third of late but made amends with an excellent first-time shot which paved the way for the Cityzens’ 17th successive win in all competitions.

His showing caught the eye of some Cityzens fans and here are few reactions on Twitter.

Everton played well tonight. We are just different class at the moment. Bernardo back to his best form. Mahrez was class as well.. — MCFC Vision (@MCFC_Vision) February 17, 2021

Class 2nd half that….. Rodri outstanding, as was Bernard, Mahrez excellent. Love Cancelo, albeit he’s so much better at right back. And perm any 2 from 3 of those world class centre half’s. That 🏆 is on its way back from the one season wonders down the M62#mcfc — Lee T (@mcfcman66) February 17, 2021

Thats what Mahrez brings. He can score in a tight match with a bit of individual brilliance. Gundogan probably fit for Saturday and Kevin gets some minutes. Sergio nearly ready again. Happy days. — patrick rock (@blue2win) February 17, 2021

I beg Mahrez keeps up this form and doesn’t turn inconsistent again, when he plays like this he’s unstoppable — AJ (@MCFCAJ10) February 17, 2021

Phil Foden is coming of age more and more. Bernardo is back to his best. Stones and Dias are an excellent partnership. Laporte is a decent deputy. Walker is the best back-up full-back in the league. Zinchenko is offering things to us. Mahrez hitting some form. — Ryan (@RCorless33) February 18, 2021

Gundogan is likely to return to the mix for the weekend’s league clash against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium and Mahrez may drop to the bench.

Compared to the likes of Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden and Gabriel Jesus, he has not been at his best over an extended period of games.

Regardless of this, he will be hoping to impress with the playing time offered to boost his chances of starting against Borussia Monchengladbach next week.

The Cityzens travel to the Puskas Arena in Hungary for the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 tie against Monchengladbach on Wednesday.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com