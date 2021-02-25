Liverpool could move for Gleison Bremer in the summer

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Torino centre-back Gleison Bremer.

According to Tuttosport (via Sportwitness), manager Jurgen Klopp has been tracking the Brazilian since 2018 and he asked the Reds to move for the 23-year-old back then.





It seems that Liverpool remain keen on the defender and they could make an offer for him at the end of this season.

SL View: Ideal fit for the Reds?

It is no surprise that Liverpool need to bring in quality defensive reinforcements. The Reds have had to field makeshift defenders because of an unprecedented injury crisis this season.

The likes of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez have been ruled out with season-ending injuries and Joel Matip was recently added to the list.

Klopp has had to use Jordan Henderson and Fabinho as his centre-backs but both midfielders have also picked up injuries.

The reigning Premier League champions are now left with two unproven centre-backs in Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies.

Liverpool cannot afford to go into the next season with these options and it will be interesting to see if they can sign Bremer from Torino.

The 23-year-old is an impressive reader of the game and his aerial ability would help him settle into Liverpool with ease.

The Reds tend to sign defenders who are good in the air and Bremer can be a major threat in the opposition box as well. The Brazilian has scored four goals in Serie A this season.

The young centre-back has the potential to develop into a quality player and Klopp’s coaching could help him fulfil his potential.

The German has helped young defenders like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson and Gomez develop into quality players in recent years.

The Reds are looking at another Brazilian player this summer.