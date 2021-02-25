Liverpool keen on Leeds star Raphinha

Liverpool are interested in signing Leeds United winger Raphinha this summer.

According to Gianluigi Longari, Premier League side Manchester United are also keen on the Brazilian.





Manchester United, Liverpool and other clubs are interested in signing Leeds United winger #Raphinha this summer, it will be well contested in the summer. #LUFC want to keep him. #MUFC #LFC — Gianluigi Longari (@Glongari) February 24, 2021

The 24-year-old has made quite an impact in the Premier League since his move to Leeds, and it is hardly a surprise that the top clubs are looking to snap him up.

The right-sided winger has five goals and five assists to his name in the Premier League this season.

SL View: Much needed competition for the front three?

The Reds needs to improve their attacking options in the summer, especially with the way Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane have performed this term.

Liverpool need more competition up front, and Raphinha’s playing style would help him fit into Jurgen Klopp’s system with ease.

Apart from his goalscoring and creative abilities, Raphinha is a hard-working player who is well suited to the pressing game.

He is also an excellent dribbler, and the Reds need someone like that to help them break down deep defences.

The Leeds star has his peak years ahead of him and he could prove to be a tremendous addition in the long run.

The likes of Mohamed Salah joined Liverpool with similar potential, and he has developed into a world-class player under Klopp’s management. Raphinha could follow a similar path in his career if he joins the Reds.

United are also in need of a right-sided winger, and they were heavily linked with Jadon Sancho at the start of the season.

Raphinha would be a cheaper alternative, and there is no doubt that he has the quality to improve their attack.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has had to use Daniel James and Mason Greenwood in the right wide position this season, and Raphinha would be an upgrade on them.

