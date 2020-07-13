Leeds United fans react to what Andre Ayew did after final whistle

Leeds United find themselves within touching distance of securing promotion to the Premier League following their hard-earned yet crucial 1-0 victory against Swansea City on Sunday.

The Whites are on the verge of ending their 16-year Premier League exile and need just four points from their three remaining fixtures to clinch automatic promotion.


Pablo Hernandez came from the bench to score in the 89th minute to give Leeds all three points against Swansea City.

Although Swansea are not out of promotion contention, the defeat means they have missed the chance to climb into the Championship play-off places.

And Andrew Ayew was visibly frustrated after the final whistle. He kicked Leeds United’s water bottles over as he stormed off the pitch, as relayed by Yorkshire Evening Post journalist, Graham Smyth.

Many Leeds fans quickly responded to his tweet to let him know what they feel. Many feel that Ayew has been an embarrassment for the Swans, while there are others who feel that the reaction was natural as he was frustrated.

Some Leeds fans felt that it was ‘Karma’ as Ayew celebrated as if Swansea had won the league. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Leeds managed 57% of possession and registered 12 shots during the game, according to BBC Sport.