Henry Winter reacts to Leeds win vs Swansea

Leeds United are within touching distance of securing promotion to the Premier League after earning a 1-0 victory against Swansea City in the Championship on Sunday.

Swansea made life tough for Leeds throughout the game, and just when it looked like the visitors would have to settle for a draw, Pablo ‘magician’ Hernandez produced a low shot rolled in off the post in the 89th minute.





It is a massive win for the Whites. They are now three points ahead of West Bromwich Albion at the top, and the Yorkshire club just need four points from their three remaining fixtures to clinch automatic promotion.

The Times journalist, Henry Winter, has posted a brilliant tweet after the result. It is a year that has seen three Leeds United legends pass away, but Henry rightly pointed out that the club is in safe hands.

Many Leeds fans have taken to Twitter to respond to Winter’s tweet:

Henry 👌 We can’t describe the emotion. Leeds United juggernaut. — HungryDuck 💙💛🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@LUFCPATRIOT69) July 12, 2020

Cheers Henry difference is from the owner all the way down the spine of the club the fan base is United for the first time in decades — Matthew Clark (@Matthew25088841) July 12, 2020

And as we honour those legends, new legends are created. Pablo Hernandez. Unbelievable. — Sam Ender (@samender91) July 12, 2020

Agree Henry . Been a hard time for the older Leeds fans. 3 legends in such short time. Promotion be fitting . Prem league is where this great club belongs. As fans we had so much to deal with away from the pitch. Kind words. Thanks — peter-maurice (@petermauriceuk) July 12, 2020

Bang on the money Henry. #MOT — David Myers (@DavidMyers46) July 12, 2020

Absolutely brilliantly put Henry also lost Paul Madely & Phil Masinga too. So close 👍💙👍 — Benny 💙💛 (@BennyTaylsLUFC) July 12, 2020

I've been a Leeds fanatic for 47 years, but my emotion when that goal went in today surprised even me. Even Pablo scoring at his old club against a backdrop of 'Jack' Army flags the day after we lost another great shows that sometimes fate does intervene. — Mr G Grey (@mrtull1) July 12, 2020

Well said Henry. You also explained eloquently what Big Jack was all about on Sky yesterday when you were interviewed, well done 👏👏👍 — John W (@JohnW84409486) July 12, 2020

Leeds initially struggled after the restart but they have found form when it really matters, and now they have taken 13 points from their last five games.

The Whites’ return to the top flight could be secured when they host Barnsley on Thursday if third-placed Brentford lose to Preston North End on Wednesday.

Leeds enjoyed 58% of possession, registered 12 shots of which they managed to keep four on target, according to BBC Sport.