Leeds United fans react to latest reports on Ben White

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Graham Potter has confirmed that Ben White will stay at Leeds United for the rest of the season.
The 22-year-old joined Leeds on a season-long loan from Brighton during the summer transfer window, and he has been outstanding for the club.
White has been arguably one of the best centre-backs in the Championship this season, and he has played a pivotal role so far for the Yorkshire club who moved to the top of the table after 2-0 win against Hull City on Tuesday.
Recently reports emerged that White could be on the move again in January with several Premier League clubs including Liverpool vying for his signature.
However, The Seagulls boss has confirmed that the 22-year-old will remain at Elland Road where he is making massive progress under Marcelo Bielsa.
White, who is reportedly valued at over £20m by his parent club, has played in all 22 of Leeds’ fixtures this season. Many Leeds fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reactions. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Is Mr Potter aware that this season lasts for at least five years?
— Gavin (@DoctorLeeds) December 10, 2019
Yes excellent news 👍💪
— Pete. Happy 100th LUFC🍾💙💛 (@BadgeSmiley) December 10, 2019
Sign him to go up!!!!! Please!
— Andy💙💛❤️🇬🇧Wales and LUFC. (@AndyDuffield1) December 10, 2019
If we go up I’d seriously consider whacking 35-40m at brighton for him, if you look at Mings and how much they paid for him, White will be in England squad within 3 months of PL games.
— Joe 🇦🇷 (@JoeJames1996) December 10, 2019
We go up and sign him 😍
— Lars (@LarsUllern86) December 10, 2019