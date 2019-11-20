Opinion: Ben White would be a superb signing for Liverpool

According to reports from the Athletic, Liverpool are ‘genuinely interested’ in signing Ben White, who has been in phenomenal form for Leeds United this season.
The 22-year-old defender joined the Yorkshire club during the summer transfer window from Brighton and Hove Albion on a season-long loan, and he has been simply outstanding.
While Leeds will want to keep him at the club beyond the end of the season, the only way they can do it is by securing promotion to the Premier League.
And even then it would be hard for Leeds or Brighton to keep hold of White if either of Liverpool or Manchester United come calling.
White will be a masterstroke signing from Jurgen Klopp. Liverpool probably will be looking to add depth in their defence next season, and White is simply perfect for the club.
His reading of the game and his consistency makes him a quality player. With a pass completion rate of 85.4 per cent, and brilliant with his distributions, he, in theory, should be an ideal partner for Virgil van Dijk.
His decision making is immaculate and his sense of timing is perfect. White has made 46 interceptions, the highest number by a single player in the Championship this season, which is simply remarkable.
With a strong positional awareness, he could be the next big star in English football if he gets the right platform, guidance, and exposure.