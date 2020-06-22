Leeds United fans react to Graham Smyth’s tweet after defeat vs Cardiff

Patrick Bamford

Leeds United’s return to Championship action wasn’t smooth as the Whites lost 2-0 against Cardiff City on Sunday away from home.

Before the league came to a halt, Leeds were leading by seven points at the top. The stage was nicely set for Marcelo Bielsa’s side after both West Bromwich Albion and Fulham dropped points on Saturday.


However, the Whites failed to increase the lead at the top.

Leeds enjoyed 69% possession and registered 17 shots but once again the familiar problem of lack of precision came back to haunt them. Marcelo Bielsa, however, was pleased with the effort from his players, although he added Leeds should have created more chances.

After the match, Graham Smyth of the Yorkshire Evening Post shared his reaction on Twitter.

Many Leeds fans have responded to his tweet. Here are some of the selected teets:

Goals from Junior Hoilett and Robert Glatzel boosted the home side’s play-off hopes.

A rare mistake from Kalvin Phillips allowed Hoilett to score a superb goal in the first half. In the second half, substitute Robert Glatzel scored another to seal all three points for the Bluebirds.

Leeds created some very good openings but they were denied by some brilliant saves from Alex Smithies.

The away side’s misfortune was summed up when striker Patrick Bamford accidentally blocked Jack Harrison’s goalbound effort.

Cardiff are now level on points with sixth-placed Preston, while Leeds remain level with leaders West Bromwich Albion, seven points ahead of third-placed Fulham.