Leeds United fans react to Marcelo Bielsa’s post match comments vs Cardiff

Leeds United suffered a 2-0 defeat against Cardiff on Sunday afternoon after the Championship restart.

Junior Hoilett scored a superb goal in the first half capitalising on a rare mistake from Kalvin Phillips. Robert Glatzel, who came on as a substitute, smashed home a second on 71 minutes.


Leeds dominated the match. The Whites enjoyed 69% of possession and attempted 17 shots during the game. However, it is the familiar problem of poor finishing that came back to haunt them once again.

Marcelo Bielsa said after the game (via Adam Pope on Twitter) that it was not normal for his side to concede twice from two mistakes.

The Argentine felt that Leeds should have been more accurate with their crosses and that they should have created more chances. Bielsa was happy with his player’s efforts saying they ran well considering the break from action.

Many Leeds fans were not impressed with Bielsa’s remarks. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Although the stage was nicely set for Leeds to increase their lead at the top after Fulham and West Bromwich Albion dropped points yesterday, the Whites couldn’t capitalise on it.

As a result of the win, Cardiff are now level on points with sixth-placed Preston, while Leeds remain level with leaders West Bromwich Albion, seven points ahead of third-placed Fulham.