Kevin Phillips believes Tottenham Hotspur should sell Juan Foyth after emergence of Japhet Tanganga

Former Premier League striker Kevin Phillips believes Tottenham Hotspur should cash in on the services of Juan Foyth this summer following the emergence of Japhet Tanganga.
Tanganga made his surprise Premier League debut against Liverpool in January this year and he has since been a regular under manager Jose Mourinho, having made another nine nine appearances in all competitions.
While 21-year-old is primarily a right-footed centre-back, he has shown his versatility in a short space of time and has also featured on the right and left side of the Spurs’ defence.
Owing to his progress, Juan Foyth has been out of contention for a first-team spot and he has failed to earn a single minute of competitive football since the beginning of the year.
A recent report revealed that Spurs could sanction his sale for around £8m this summer and Phillips believes that could be a good piece of business, given the club could use the funds to make future purchases.
He told Football Insider: “I quite like Foyth. He is a good player but when you have a young player emerging in Tanganga, who is not on the same salary as Foyth, you would probably take whatever money you can get for him now.”
“Unfortunately, they have got one coming through that is one of their own. Whatever money they can get for Foyth will help Spurs for future transfers.”
Spurs are likely to strengthen their backline during this summer’s transfer window and they are understood to be eyeing a new centre-back and right-back.
Thomas Meunier, who could be available on a free transfer, has been earmarked as the prime target to strengthen the club’s right-back department.
The Belgium international has been in close contact with Mourinho and Spurs are leading the race to secure his signature ahead of Chelsea and Manchester United.
