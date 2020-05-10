Thomas Meunier has spoken to Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho recently

Tottenham have been linked with a move for the Belgian full-back Thomas Meunier.
According to Het Laatste Nieuws (via Sportwitness), the player has recently spoken to Jose Mourinho on the phone.
It will be interesting to see if the Londoners can lure him to the Premier League this summer.
Meunier will be a free agent and he would be a tremendous addition on a free transfer.
Spurs’ transfer budget will be limited this summer and they should look to bring in bargains. The likes of Meunier would be ideal for them.
Mourinho needs more depth in the right back position and the likes of Meunier and Aurier could battle it out for the starting spot. Also, more competition for places will help Spurs improve as a team.
A move to the Premier League is tempting for most players and it will be interesting to see what Meunier decides.
Spurs aren’t the only ones after the 28-year-old Belgian this summer. Borussia Dortmund are thought to be keen on the player as well.
It remains to be seen whether PSG decide to offer him an extension soon. The player is enjoying his time in Paris and he is thought to be keen on an extension.