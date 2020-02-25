Jeremy Ngakia reacts to West Ham United’s loss to Liverpool, Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah responds

West Ham United suffered a narrow 3-2 loss at the hands of Liverpool at Anfield last night, with the hosts needing to come from behind to deal a blow on the Hammers in the end.
The Reds took the lead nine minutes into the game after Lukasz Fabianski failed to keep Georginio Wijnaldum’s header out, but it took West Ham just three minutes to restore parity, with Issa Diop’s header from a corner beating Alisson.
David Moyes’ men raced into the lead through Pablo Fornals nine minutes after play restarted, but an error from Fabianski saw Mohamed Salah equalize for Liverpool 14 minutes later.
West Ham weren’t unable to keep the hosts’ attack quiet for long despite their best efforts, with Sadio Mane grabbing the winner nine minutes from time to condemn the visitors to their 15th loss of the campaign.
Despite the defeat, the performance of right-back Jeremy Ngakia was one of the few positives of the night.
The 19-year-old was playing his second Premier League game for the Hammers after making his debut at home versus Liverpool, and he didn’t disappoint, putting in an impressive shift against Mane on the wings and also showing flashes of his quality going forward by making some brilliant attacking runs.
Ngakia took to Instagram after the game to react to the result, and Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has sent this message to him: