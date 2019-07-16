Jack Collison reacts as Sheffield United sign former West Ham United midfielder Ravel Morrison

Sheffield United have signed former West Ham United midfielder Ravel Morrison on a one-year deal after he impressed them during a trial.
The 26-year-old joined the Hammers in January 2012 from Manchester United, but featured just once for the remainder of the season before joining Birmingham City on a season-long loan the following term.
Morrison returned to West Ham the following season, scoring five goals in 21 games in 2013-14 before leaving for Queens Park Rangers in February for a 93-day loan.
The lack of discipline of the former England international saw the Hammers let him join Lazio with just a year left on his contract.
Morrison has since featured for Mexican side Atlas and Swedish side Östersund since leaving East London, but the Blades have handed him a chance to get his career back on track, and his former teammate and ex-West Ham midfielder Jack Collison is very delighted with the news.
Here is how he reacted to Sheffield’s announcement on Twitter:
This makes me so happy 😁
Over the moon for you @morrisonravel Time to show em what you got
— Jack collison (@jackcollison) July 16, 2019
Morrison was widely tipped for greater things during his tender years, and he has another chance to finally fulfill his huge potential in the Premier League.
Sheffield have taken a punt on the former West Ham man, and all eyes will be on him when the campaign kicks off next month.