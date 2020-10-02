Ivan Toney reacts to Brentford drawing Newcastle United in the EFL Cup quarter-finals

Brentford will host Newcastle United in the EFL Cup quarter-finals after putting Fulham to the sword in a commanding display in the last-16, and summer arrival Ivan Toney can’t wait to face his former club.

The Magpies saw off Newport County on Wednesday following a 5-4 victory in the penalty shoot-out after Jonjo Shelvey’s late equalizer spared their blushes, and they will have to do better against the Bees if they want to make it to the semi-finals.





Newcastle have struggled for consistency since the season started just like they did for the majority of last season, and their fans won’t be surprised if they fail to impress against the English Championship side.

Brentford striker Toney is looking forward that game, and the former Newcastle man had this reaction to the draw on Twitter:

Toney wasn’t happy with how he was treated while at St. James’ Park, and he has slammed former Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez for not giving him a chance.

The 24-year-old joined the Toons from League Two side Northampton in 2015, but made only four substitute appearances in all competitions before leaving for Peterborough in August 2018.

He scored 16 league goals in 44 games in 2018-19 and ended last term with 24 goals in 32 League One games, joining Brentford in August.

Toney has scored once in three league appearances this term, and not many will bet against him finding the back of the net against Newcastle.