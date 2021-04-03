Icardi signing would be a statement of intent for West Ham or Everton

The news that Paris Saint-Germain could offload Mauro Icardi this summer is potentially an interesting development for selected Premier League clubs.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Press Reader), the Ligue 1 giants need to free up some finances to facilitate contract extensions for Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.





Icardi is thought to favour a move to Juventus, although their desire to re-sign Moise Kean this summer could scupper his hopes.

Roma has also been suggested as a possible destination, but they may struggle to afford Icardi’s lofty price tag and salary in the current economic climate.

SL View

Icardi built up a reputation as a clinical finisher during his time with Inter Milan, bagging 124 goals in 219 goals for the club in all competitions.

The Argentine subsequently joined PSG on loan in 2019 and helped them win the domestic treble in his first season.

He completed a permanent move to France last summer, but injuries and illness have significantly impacted his performances this term.

With PSG keen to retain the services of Mbappe and Neymar, it is no surprise that Icardi may become surplus to requirements.

Unfortunately for the 28-year-old, he could have a limited choice of realistic destinations to choose from this summer.

A return to Serie A is unlikely, with Juve, Inter and AC Milan unlikely to be interested and other clubs unable to afford him.

It will probably be a similar story in the Bundesliga and La Liga, leaving the Premier League as his most likely route to a move elsewhere.

Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool can probably be ruled out of the running, while the same may apply to Chelsea and Arsenal.

Tottenham Hotspur have previously been linked with Icardi, although they are unlikely to move for him if Harry Kane stays with the club.

On that basis, West Ham United and Everton appear to be Icardi’s best hopes of ending up in the Premier League.

The Hammers are in the market for a striker after selling Sebastien Haller to Ajax, and Icardi would undoubtedly be a marquee signing for them.

His maverick nature bears more than a passing resemblance to Paulo Di Canio, and he could have a similar impact on the club.

A move to Everton would also be an exciting prospect, with the club looking much-improved under manager Carlo Ancelotti.

The Italian is adept at handling big-name players, and Icardi’s addition to the ranks could galvanise a club that has been starved of success.

Icardi may think that he is worthy of a place with one of Europe’s big-hitters, but he could find that West Ham and Everton are his best options this summer.

