Juventus ‘will do everything’ to sign Everton’s Moise Kean this summer

Juventus will do everything to sign Everton misfit Moise Kean this summer, according to a report from Italian outlet Tuttosport.

Kean signed for Everton in the summer of 2019 with high expectations.





Having been shortlisted for the prestigious Golden Boy award for his performances with Juventus, Toffees fans were expecting big things.

However, after making 33 appearances in his first season, Kean managed to score just two goals.

As a result of his less than impressive performances, Kean left for Paris Saint-Germain on loan last summer.

Since then, Kean has shown glimpses of his huge potential, with the 21-year-old scoring 17 goals in 33 appearances so this season.

Now, according to Tuttosport, Juventus want him, with their report claiming that the Bianconeri ‘will do everything to bring Moise Kean back home’.

It is then suggested that Kean is top of Fabio Paratici’s list for the summer transfer window.

Moise Kean is also said to be ‘fascinated’ by the possibility of returning to Juventus, despite being happy in Paris.

Finally, it is claimed that convincing Everton to sell should not be a problem, with Carlo Ancelotti intending to ‘monetise’ the sale of Kean.

SL View – Will Everton regret letting Kean leave?

The case of Moise Kean is a strange one.

Despite showing so much promise at Juventus, the Italian failed to impress in his first season at Everton.

Marco Silva could not get a tune out of him, while Duncan Ferguson embarrassed the Italian at Old Trafford by substituting him on in the 70th minute, only to take him off 18 minutes later.

It was expected that the calming effect of Ancelotti would help Kean regain some confidence, but he still failed to impress in the second half of the season.

While there is no doubt that Kean has bags of talent and potential, it would be dangerous for Everton not to sell him this summer.

It is unlikely that Kean will want to return to Everton, with PSG and Juventus his transfer options.

As a result, if Everton were to resist advances from those clubs, they could be left with an unmotivated player with a depreciating value.

Selling the youngster for a solid profit looks to be Everton’s only option this summer.

Read: Premier League Week 30 Fixtures: TV Schedule, Live Stream & EPL Table 2020/21.