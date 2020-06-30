Henry Winter reacts to Richard Masters’ refusal to show Newcastle United fans some respect over takeover

The English Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters has refused to comment on Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund’s £300 million bid to own Newcastle United despite several attempts to get him to reveal how things are going.

While Magpies fans are tired following a 14-week wait, there are no guarantees that a decision is imminent, and The Times’ Chief Football Writer Henry Winter is fuming with Masters’ lack of respect towards the St. James’ Park faithful, reacting thus to his recent comments on Twitter:





Newcastle fans have already launched a petition asking the Premier League to make a decision and approve the takeover, and it has amassed over 11,000 signatures.

Magpies owner Mike Ashley has agreed to sell the club and is already growing impatient that the Premier League haven’t approved the deal.

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce and the players also want clarity over the ownership with the summer transfer window and the 2020-21 season fast approaching, but everyone will have to keep waiting, and Masters isn’t doing much to appeal the fans with his comments.