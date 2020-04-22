Guillem Balague shares whether Pochettino could manage Newcastle after the takeover

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has shared whether the potential new owners could approach former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino once the takeover is complete.
The Athletic (and many other reliable media outlets) have claimed that the potential owners have agreed a £300m deal to buy Newcastle United from Mike Ashley.
It has also been claimed by the ever-reliable George Caulkin that the potential owners are willing to continue with Steve Bruce as they see no point in changing managers with only nine games left to play.
However, the situation could change drastically in the summer. The new owners are highly likely to invest heavily in the squad, but most importantly they are likely to bring in a top-quality manager.
Balague has claimed that former boss Rafael Benitez is not an option while Mauricio Pochettino, who is out of the job at the moment, is unlikely to become the next manager.
Pochettino has done wonders at Spurs and took the club to the Champions League final, working on a tight budget. He was replaced by Jose Mourinho this season, and the Argentine is taking a break at the moment.
Balague says Pochettino is in no rush at the moment as he knows he can replace the likes of Pep Guardiola, Thomas Tuchel and Zinedine Zidane at Manchester City, Paris-Saint Germain and Real Madrid respectively if they leave their posts.
‘I don’t think so. Pochettino is in a position where he doesn’t have to rush his next step. It will be difficult for him to get a job now as everybody is staying with what they’ve got,” Balague said on his Youtube channel.
“It is not a time for big changes but something will appear. It could be Manchester City after Pep Guardiola leaves, it could be PSG after Tuchel leaves, it could be Real Madrid after Zidane leaves…and why rush a decision now.
“Newcastle..I just don’t see it. It will be interesting to see what approach the new owners have got for Newcastle – in terms of style, in terms of money spent on the market. Yes, the rumours have reached the agents that money will be available and straight away.”