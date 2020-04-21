Caulkin provides latest update on Newcastle takeover, Benitez, and transfer plans

George Caulkin has delivered some interesting updates on the potential Newcastle United takeover in his latest article for The Athletic.
Caulkin is arguably one of the best around when it comes to covering Newcastle in the journalist fraternity and has delivered some positive news for the Magpies fans.
Regarding takeover: The report claims that the two parties have exchanged all the essential paperwork. A deposit has been paid by the potential owners, and everyone is waiting for approval from the Premier League.
The potential owners have been told that it could take upto four weeks to complete the £300m takeover. However, sources close to the deal are confident that it is as good as done.
Rafael Benitez: First of all, Lee Charnley, the managing director, will be asked to remain in his post for the time being. Steve Bruce would stay in charge of the first team. With nine games left to play, they have no inclination to change the existing system.
Benitez was an integral part of Amanda Staveley’s previous bid but he is under £12 million-a-season contract with Dalian Professional. They are in no rush to appoint a new manager, and any potential candidate could be considered during the summer.
Transfer plans: The new owners are ready to invest money on recruitment and infrastructure. But, they understand that Newcastle will not be able to go toe-to-toe with Liverpool and Manchester City from the outset. At this moment, it is clear when the football will resume and how the transfer market will shape up.
Caulkin claims that the new owners have already received contact from the players’ agents. The impact of the COVID-19 has changed the scenario, but the new owners are expected to invest steadily.