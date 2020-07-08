Guillem Balague delivers Thiago to Liverpool latest transfer update

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool this summer.

Bayern’s chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has recently admitted the player is seeking a new challenge, and therefore he will leave the German giants.

The 29-year-old is out of contract at the Allianz Arena in 2021. And Bayern are demanding a fee in the region of €35m for the former Barcelona midfielder.

According to Spanish football expert, Guillem Balague, the Spain international will leave the German club this summer. Thiago wants to play in the Premier League, and he wants to join either of Liverpool, Manchester United or Arsenal.

However, it doesn’t look like Liverpool would move for him. Balague has suggested that Thiago doesn’t fit into the grand plans of Liverpool.

Liverpool are not willing to spend this summer, and especially for a player in a position where they have got loads of options already.

Balague has said on his Youtube channel: “Bayern Munich and Liverpool haven’t spoken about Thiago. Liverpool are still thinking of not spending. I don’t think he will go to Liverpool. Then you’ve got Manchester United or Arsenal. We’ve got to see.”

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has also revealed that the Reds are unlikely to spend this summer.

Balague is absolutely spot on. Thiago is a world-class midfielder and would have been a cracking signing for the Reds. However, the Reds are well stocked in their midfield department, and signing another midfielder is a luxury.