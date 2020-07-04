Fabrizio Romano: Thiago would love to join Liverpool

According to reports from Sky Sports, Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara is looking to leave the club in the summer transfer window.

Bayern’s chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has admitted the player is seeking a new challenge, and therefore he could leave the German giants.





The 29-year-old is out of contract at the Allianz Arena in 2021. Bayern are reluctant to lose him for free.

The Spain international has been linked with a move to Liverpool and the Bundesliga champions seem to be resigned to losing him.

Transfer expert and reliable journalist, Fabrizio Romano, has claimed on social networking site Twitter that Thiago would love to join Liverpool.

The Premier League champions are interested in signing him, but no official talks have started yet. Romano claims that many clubs would be keen to contact his agent, but at the moment no bid has been lodged by the Reds.

Rummenigge: “We've never had any contact with Liverpool. If he wants to do this, we have to deal with it”. Liverpool are interested as Thiago would love to join Liverpool – but official talks have not started yet and many clubs are going to contact his agent. 🛑 #LFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 3, 2020

at the moment is just a “we like him”, but nothing serious. No bid. No talks. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 4, 2020

The stylish central midfielder has won 9 major league titles in his career so far. He won two La Liga titles with Barcelona and has won seven Bundesliga titles with Bayern. Plus, he has won one Champions League title with the Blaugrana as well.

He would bring loads of quality and experience to the star-studded Liverpool squad and would be a terrific signing for the Reds.