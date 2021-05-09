Gary Lineker reacts to Sergio Aguero’s apology post on Twitter

Sergio Aguero has apologised on social networking site Twitter after Manchester City lost 2-1 against Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Argentine striker, who is the club’s all-time highest goalscorer, is set to leave the club at the end of the season after the expiry of his contract.





Aguero is arguably a club legend, and he will definitely be remembered as one of the most decorated strikers in the Premier League history.

On Saturday, his shocking penalty miss was the central topic of discussion.

City were leading 1-0 in first-half stoppage time and a second goal would have secured Aguero and the club’s fifth Premier League title.

The former Atletico Madrid striker was given the ball to score from the spot after Billy Gilmour fouled Gabriel Jesus inside the penalty area.

However, Aguero’s attempted panenka simply looped into the arms of Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. He looked visibly embarrassed with that effort.

He must have been terribly frustrated as second-half goals from Hakim Ziyech and Marcos Alonso secured a dramatic comeback from the Blues.

Gary Lineker, the popular football pundit, initially made fun of the incident. He wrote:

Why would you ever try and dink an important penalty? What a numpty. 🤪 — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) May 8, 2021

Aguero later apologised on Twitter saying it was a bad decision and that he takes full responsibility. Lineker responded:

Don’t worry about it, could happen to anyone. https://t.co/ELjPhu4geB — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) May 8, 2021

Aguero has done a lot for Manchester City since he joined the club, and frankly, he doesn’t need to apologise to anybody.

In his colourful career at the Etihad, he will hope that this won’t be his last meaningful moment in the sky blue shirt.

In other news, check out Manchester City vs Chelsea Facts and Stats ahead of Champions League Final.