Gareth Southgate names 26-man squad for World Cup qualifiers

The latest England squad has been released ahead of the upcoming international break.

The Three Lions are set to begin their qualifying campaign for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in the closing days of March.





They begin by welcoming San Marino to Wembley before a trip to Albania. Finally, they’ll face Poland at home.

Several players miss out on the squad through injury. Leicester City duo James Maddison and Harvey Barnes have been sidelined in recent weeks, while wingers Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish are also unavailable.

Regular number one Jordan Pickford misses out after being substituted early against Burnley, while Jordan Henderson and Joe Gomez remain long-term absentees.

Jesse Lingard has earned a recall to the England setup following an impressive loan spell at West Ham United. John Stones and Luke Shaw also return to the squad.

The most notable omission from the squad is Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold. Southgate has confirmed that this was a decision based on his form.

“I don’t think he’s played at the level he’s been at during the last few years,” said Southgate, as quoted by James Pearce. “He’s a big talent, and I’m sure he will play a big role for England in the future.”

Patrick Bamford also misses out, following rumours that he was set to be handed his first call-up. The Leeds United man is the Premier League’s fifth top scorer, netting 13 goals.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Man Utd), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Nick Pope (Burnley).

Defenders: Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Eric Dier (Spurs), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Man Utd), John Stones (Man City), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Man City).

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Phil Foden (Man City), Jesse Lingard (West Ham), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Declan Rice (West Ham), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton).

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Harry Kane (Spurs), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Man City), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).