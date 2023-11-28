General Football News

Kate Abdo Instagram Pictures: Top 10 Social Media Posts Of CBS Presenter

Kyle Curran
Kate Abdo Instagram Pictures
Kate Abdo Instagram Pictures

Check out the best Kate Abdo Instagram pictures as we rank the CBS Presenter’s top ten social media posts ahead of Champions League action returning on CBS Sports this week.

The 42-year-old has become a popular figure on the TV when regularly presenting CBS Sports’ Champions League show alongside Jamie Carragher, Micah Richards and Thierry Henry.

Whilst she is well thought of whilst working, she is also very popular on social media and we are taking a look at the top ten Kate Abdo Instagram pictures. Read on to see the full list.

Best Kate Abdo Instagram Pictures

10. Kate Abdo at World Sports Awards

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kate Abdo (@kateabdo)

9. Kate Abdo Presenting Women’s World Cup

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kate Abdo (@kateabdo)

8. Kate Abdo Reporting On Fight Night For FOX Sports

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kate Abdo (@kateabdo)

7. Kate Abdo Presents Champions League From New York

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kate Abdo (@kateabdo)

6. Kate Abdo Reporting For FOX Sports

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kate Abdo (@kateabdo)

5. Kate Abdo Presents Morning Champions League Show On TNT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kate Abdo (@kateabdo)

4. Kate Abdo Having Fun On CBS Sports Set

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kate Abdo (@kateabdo)

3. Kate Abdo Presenting Deontay Fury vs Wilder III

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kate Abdo (@kateabdo)

2. Kate Abdo Flawless When Modelling

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kate Abdo (@kateabdo)

1. Kate Abdo Stuns At The Gracies Awards Ceremony

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kate Abdo (@kateabdo)

Now you’ve seen the best Kate Abdo Instagram pictures, see below a little more about the sports expert.

Abdo is loved by many, all over the world and it’s clear to see why – whilst being a fantastic journalist and TV presenter, she can also speak fluent in four different languares; English, French, Spanish and German. These languages were all picked up when studying abroad in Malaga, Paris and Munich.

She made a name for herself when working for Sky Sports News in the early 2010s, before moving back to the United States to present on FOX Sports and CBS Sports.

Not only is she very knowledgeable on football (soccer), but she also takes an interest in combat sport and particularly boxing and covered the press conferences for Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder’s third fight in 2021.

