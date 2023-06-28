Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas has confirmed when he expects Lionel Messi to make his debut in the MLS, with the Argentine likely to begin his new career at the end of July.

Messi made the decision to sign for the MLS side despite interest from across the world, including a very enticing offer from Saudi backed clubs.

When Will Lionel Messi Make His Inter Miami Debut?

Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas confirmed to the media that his MLS side are looking to debut Messi on the 21st of July, when Inter Miami take on Mexican club Cruz Azul.

The match will take place at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale and it comes in the group stage of the Leagues Cup, which features teams from both the MLS and Liga MX.

There is of course more attention on Messi’s debut match than there ever has been in the MLS, as one of the best players in the history of football begins his new career in America.

Inter Miami are targeting a Messi debut on July 21 in a Leagues Cup match against Cruz Azul, according to club owner Jorge Mas 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/zNoDlYt6u1 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 20, 2023

Messi’s arrival at Inter Miami has worked wonders for the club, who saw their social media following increase by over 600% since the Argentine announced he was joining earlier this summer.

Inter Miami have also sold out all of their matches both home and away for the rest of the season, which is a testament to just how influential Lionel Messi is to the sport.

