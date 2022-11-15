Confirmed USA World Cup Squad: Christian Pulisic To Lead USMNT In Qatar

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

The USMNT squad has been unveiled ahead of the 2022 World Cup and it’s no surprise that ‘Captain America’ himself Christian Pulisic will lead the line for USA in Qatar, with the Chelsea winger hoping to take his team to the ultimate soccer prize.

We have picked out the best betting sites to use for the 2022 Qatar World Cup this month, with BetOnline coming out with the top offers ahead of the tournament.

Best World Cup Betting Sites

Our sports betting sites for soccer give the thumbs up for players to join from ALL US states. Just sign up today, deposit, claim your free bets and then use them to bet on the up-coming 2022 FIFA soccer World Cup.

And, if you like betting on the move, you can check out the best soccer betting apps to use in the USA to wager on the World Cup and watch the action when out and about.

USMNT full 26 man squad

GOALKEEPERS

Matt Turner, Sean Johnson, Ethan Hovrath

DEFENDERS

Cameron Carter-Vickers, Sergino Dest, Aaron Long, Shaq Moore, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, Joe Scally, DeAndre Yedlin, Walker Zimmerman

MIDFIELDERS

Brenden Aaronson, Kellyn Acosta, Tyler Adams, Luca de la Torre, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah, Cristian Roldan

FORWARDS/STRIKERS

Jesus Ferreira, Jordan Morris, Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Josh Sargent, Tim Weah, Haji Wright

Key Players

Christian Pulisic has been fondly called Captain America over recent years after becoming the captain of USMNT and he has certainly earned his status as a national hero with some huge performances to help USA reach their first World Cup in eight years.

There are definitely some notable absences from the USMNT this year, with goalkeeper Zak Steffan missing out as well as 19-year old Ricardo Pepi, who’s goals in qualifying were so pivotal to the USA making it to Qatar this year.

Ricardo Pepi has five goals and two assists in eight league games this season for Groningen. He won't be going to Qatar. pic.twitter.com/7SwLz9hxSk — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 9, 2022

Another player who is expected to play a huge role in Qatar over the coming weeks is AC Milan full-back Sergino Dest. Having picked to play for USA over his birth country in the Netherlands, there is an added pressure on Dest at the World Cup who has struggled for club form recently.

Should he be able to find the form that earned him a move to Barcelona in the first place Dest could play a huge role in the USA’s tournament, however having struggled to break into the AC Milan team recently, the World Cup could be a real make or break moment in the young defender’s career.

2022 World Cup Odds

Note: Odds are subject to change

Content You May Like