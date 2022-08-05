Everton Close in on Midfield Duo as Deals for Amadou Onana and Idrissa Gueye Enter Final Stages

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Everton are on the verge of completing a double swoop for Lille’s Amadou Onana and former Toffees now-PSG midfielder Idrissa Gueye.

Frank Lampard has been keen to bolster Everton’s options in the midfield, particularly with the likes of Andre Gomes and Abdoulaye Doucoure suffering injuries last season which left the middle of the park significantly weakened.

This is further compounded by the departures of Fabian Delph, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Donny van de Beek this summer.

West Ham have been long-term admirers of 20-year-old Amadou Onana and are thought to have had an initial bid accepted, although the Lille midfielder is said to prefer a move to Merseyside and talks over a transfer have progressed quickly with the French side.

The towering defensive midfielder, who stands at 6″5, is reportedly in England for his medical ahead of a £33m move, which is expected be completed this week.

Meanwhile, the club are also eager to bring back Idrissa Gueye who left for PSG in 2019. The Senegalese international made 108 appearances over three seasons at Everton, and while bringing back former players has a tendency for failure, the move is widely backed by the Goodison faithful.

A two-time French champion, Gueye scored four times in 33 game the Parisians last season, as well as becoming an integral part of Senegal’s Africa Cup of Nations winning teams.

Everton begin their quest to better a disappointing relegation-threatened season last time out against manager Frank Lampard's former side Chelsea.